Brad: September heat wave ahead

Evening temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with morning lows around 60.

Expect some patchy fog for the Friday morning commute but sunshine will quickly return through the morning hours.

We have a great weekend of weather ahead with highs climbing into the upper 80s. It’s a September heat wave that will last most of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s.

A few more clouds and a slight chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

