Brad: Scattered storms likely on Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely for Thursday. The activity will be the most widespread during the early afternoon hours. Locally heavy rain, significant lightning and a few wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with the stronger storms.

Afternoon highs will range from the lower to middle 80s. Rain cooled areas will drop into the middle 70s.

Another round of showers and storms is looking possible for the morning commute on Friday. Some of these storms would be capable of locally heavy rain.

Afternoon highs on Friday will reach the middle to upper 80s and it will become very humid.

Over the holiday weekend expect just a few isolated afternoon storms. They will pop up with the heating of the day and you could have about an hour delay in your outdoor plans. These type of storms usually fade away with the setting sun so right now the firework displays should be good to go.

