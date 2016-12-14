Brad: Storm chances fading; mid-week heat coming

Storm chances will fade away tonight and some patchy fog will be possible with lows in the lower 60s.

A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible Thursday and Friday but the bigger story will be the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and it will feel like the lower 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are working outside. Also, make sure your pets have plenty of water.

Our next weather maker will move in late Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become widespread over western Alabama by 7 p.m. Saturday and begin to track to the east through 10 p.m. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds appear to be the primary threats. There will be a lot of moisture for this system to work with so storms could produce flash flooding into Saturday night. The threat for severe weather depends on how unstable the air can become ahead of this system. If you are traveling to A Day in Tuscaloosa, expect it to be hot there with highs near 90. Storm chances will increase in Tuscaloosa by 7 p.m.

Cooler air will follow this system into Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will likely be in the lower 60s with a north wind. Any chance of rain on Sunday will probably be in the morning hours. Sunday looks like it will turn out to be our Blackberry Winter for 2017.

