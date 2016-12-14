Brad: Scattered showers Thursday morning

Skies will stay overcast for your Wednesday evening with spotty, light rain showers through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s with more muggy conditions. Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast with warmer and more humid conditions.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Widely scattered showers will pop up as early as your Thursday morning commute with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

The warming trend will continue through Friday and your weekend with spotty rain and isolated thunder possible both days.

Skies begin to clear by Sunday with temperatures staying in the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48