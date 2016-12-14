Brad: Storms to hit Friday

The help wanted sign is hanging at Huntsville City Schools.More >>
As the opioid crisis continues around the nation and throughout the Tennessee Valley, there are new, startling statistics about the spread of hepatitis C.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
You never want to wake up to the sound of smoke detectors. But if it happens, one decision you make before going to sleep could mean life or death for you and your loved ones.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
