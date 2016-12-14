Brad: Scattered showers overnight

Scattered showers will spread across the area from west to east after midnight Tuesday. The heaviest rain will fall between 3 and 6 a.m. and this will likely impact your morning commute to work on Valentine’s Day.

Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will be out of here by the afternoon but some scattered, light to moderate rain will continue into the evening hours.

Thursday will be unseasonably warm and a little on the muggy side with a breezy south wind and highs in the lower 70s. Right not we have backed off on the chance of rain for Thursday.

Rain chances return Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures could fall in the 40s by the evening commute.

The weekend remains unsettles right now and we could see scattered showers develop both days with highs anywhere from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Stay tuned for updates and a more accurate forecast for your weekend plans.

Next week looks like the first big stretch of warm air for the year.

The overall weather pattern changes next week. It is looking warmer and drier. Highs in the 70s.

