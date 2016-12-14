Brad: Scattered showers and storms sticking around

Water has receded from several roads in Madison County after heavy rain and a flash flood warning on Thursday morning.

Water has receded from several roads in Madison County after heavy rain and a flash flood warning on Thursday morning.

More scattered showers and storms are forecast through the weekend. As we have been mentioning all week long some days will be more active than others.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

I don’t expect a repeat of flooding rain overnight but some areas could see a considerable amount of rain over a brief period with any showers and storms that slowly move over the same areas.

READ MORE: Roads impacted by flooding in Madison County

Morning lows will be around 70.

We warm to near 90 during the afternoon Friday through Sunday. The added humidity will make it feel more like the middle to upper 90s at times.

Scattered showers and storms could produce significant lightning and gusty winds so be prepared to go indoors when it roars if you have plans to be outside this weekend.

We are now 11 days away from the Great American Solar Eclipse.

This weather pattern should break down by the end of next week.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48