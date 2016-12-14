Brad: Cooler temperatures, morning fog

The chance of rain will be on the way out by 10 p.m. Our next chance of rain will not be here until Saturday afternoon and evening. Much cooler weather will be moving in overnight and we could see some fog along with morning lows around 50.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s Thursday. The humidity will come back throughout the day on Friday and highs will return to the middle 80s with a south wind.

Over the weekend, it will be hot and muggy. Afternoon highs will reach 90 Saturday and we might only stay in the middle 80s Sunday if we start the day with clouds and storms.

We are watching the potential for strong to severe storms across parts of Tennessee and Mississippi. It’s possible a line of storms will break off from those areas and track southeast into north Alabama Saturday night and then again late Sunday into Monday.

Keep checking back for updates because we know many of you have big outdoor plans this Memorial Day weekend. One of the best ways to stay informed of changing weather is with the First Alert Weather App.

There is a chance for rain on Memorial Day with highs in the 80s.

