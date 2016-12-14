David: Storms possible this evening, sunny Sunday ahead

A narrow line of heavy rain will track from north to south across the Valley this evening. Brief heavy downpours can be expected and the wind may gust to 35-40 mph. No severe weather with this round of rain, but you may hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Skies should clear quickly behind the rain, and any showers are south of the Valley by 9-10 p.m. Temperatures will already be into the 50s by then with overnight lows in the mid-40s. We’ll see clear skies with light winds through the night.

You can expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday with temperatures warming quickly. We’ll be into the upper 60s by midday with highs in the lower 70s. The wind will not be as strong as today and will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Skies will stay clear Sunday night, and another cool morning with temps in the 40s is in the cards Monday.

We’ll be warmer with a west wind Monday afternoon. Highs should top out close to 80°. We’ll be in the low-to-mid 80s for Tue/Wed.

Quiet weather with mostly sunny afternoons can be expected through the first half of next week. Our next weather maker begins taking shape to our west on Thursday.

Highs should still be in the 80s, but you can expect more cloud cover with an isolated storm possible by the afternoon. Low pressure looks to track over the Valley Friday leading to a more unsettled day.

Skies will stay cloudy with steady rain more likely. Scattered t-storms may also develop.

The rain should clear out of the Valley Friday night with sunny skies back for Saturday.

The weekend is looking beautiful and rain-free with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Keep checking back for updates on the late week storm system.

