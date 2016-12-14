Brad: Scattered rain possible overnight

Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast for the rest of Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures stay well above average topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Some scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible through the evening, but our best chance of seeing any widespread rain/storm activity will be after midnight through early Tuesday morning.

The stalled cold front will linger Tuesday giving us spotty afternoon rain and storm chances, but it will drop to our SE late in the day and winds will shift to the north.

Cooler air settles in Wednesday with high temps only in the upper 50s to lower 60s, lingering rain showers will stick around throughout the day.

Expect some morning rain Thursday with clearing skies late., High pressure starts to settle in for the end of the week leaving us quiet, dry and cool.

Veteran’s Day looks to be sunny and dry for now with another chance of rain by Sunday.

