Brad: Scattered rain chances Wednesday

Wednesday morning will start off with a chance for rain and some patchy dense fog. Scattered showers and storms will fire up during the peak heating of the day.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with heat index values near 95.

Storm chances will be a little more isolated Thursday and Friday with even fewer storms expected over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will get close to 90 this weekend with a heat index near 100.

The eclipse weather looks good so far. We are forecasting a few clouds with highs near 91. The eclipse begins at noon. You probably won’t notice much until 1 p.m. The peak totality will occur at 1:30 p.m. There will be 96 percent totality in the Shoals, 97 percent totality in the Metro and 98 percent totality in NE Alabama.

The eclipse ends at 2:56 p.m. Towards the end of the eclipse we could see some isolated showers.

