Brad: Scattered rain chances overnight

Warm and muggy air has returned to the Tennessee Valley and will stick around through the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast late tonight into the overnight hours. A few strong storms are possible with winds gusting to 45 mph and small hail possible.

Unseasonably warm weather is ahead for the remainder of the week and into the weekend as highs in the 70s dominate our forecast. Muggy air will stick around as well with plenty of moisture to keep isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday.

Rain may impact Friday night football games as well as your Saturday plans so check in today on WAFF News at 4, 5, 6, and 10 for the latest rain timeline.

