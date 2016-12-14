Brad: Rain returning Friday, Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Friday and Saturday afternoon. Some will contain locally heavy rain, gusty winds and significant lightning. The threat for severe weather looks low at this time. The timing of the showers and storms on Saturday has been adjusted as it appears the cold front could arrive earlier than previously forecast. This is one of the reasons the threat for severe storms no appears lower for Saturday afternoon and evening. Continue to check back for the latest on this cold front.

Much cooler air will arrive behind the front and highs will probably stay in the upper 50s with some drizzle possible Sunday afternoon. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 with gusts to 20. This will be Blackberry Winter for 2017.

Warmer weather moves in early next week with highs returning to the 70s.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48