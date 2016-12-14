Brad: Scattered frost overnight

We have plenty of things we are keeping our eyes on in the First Alert Storm Tracking Center. Overnight tonight we are expecting a scattered frost to form so be prepared to scrape off the windshield in the morning of you park outside.

Morning lows will dip into the middle 30s in most areas. After a cold start we will warm into the upper 60s in the early afternoon and top out near 70.

The strong cold front we have been tracking all week will move in Saturday evening. It looks like the chance of rain will hold off until the early afternoon hours. This will allow temperatures to sneak back up to 70 in many areas.

A strong south wind at 10-20 mph will also help keep us warm until the rain moves in.

Given the fact we will likely see 70 degrees Saturday there is now an increased chance of a few thunderstorms along the front with wind gusts 20-40 mph and some locally heavy rain. We will finish the evening with drizzle and falling temperatures as the storms end by 7 p.m.

Expect windy and cold conditions Sunday behind the front with slow clearing. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph will make if feel more likely the 30s all day Sunday.

A slight warming trend is anticipated as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Afternoon highs in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Right now Thanksgiving looks dry and you should have good travel weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

We are watching an area of low pressure that could form in the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely track east into Florida late next week. Keep checking back for updates.

