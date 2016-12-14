Brad: Scattered drizzle affecting visibility

Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.

Floridians exploring Huntsville as they wait for Irma to pass

Irma weakened to a tropical depression Monday night with maximum winds of under 35 mph and falling.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.

Scattered drizzle along with low clouds and fog will continue overnight tonight and through the noon hour on Wednesday. Expect a slow decrease in the cloud cover by Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will remain below normal and near 70 degrees.

Don’t forget your headlights when driving in the light drizzle and rain. Visibility is low and reaction times will likely be slower than normal.

Poor visibility today with the drizzle. Make sure you have your headlights on so other drivers can see you. Auto lights might not turn on. pic.twitter.com/r0ALQnnQun — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) September 12, 2017

Thursday will be our transition day when we expect a partly sunny sky with highs returning to the middle and upper 70s. Some fog will be possible again Thursday and Friday morning due to light winds and the recent rainfall.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

Great weather ahead for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with no rain.

