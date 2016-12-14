David: Cold front will bring scattered showers tonight

A cold front will bring a broken line of scattered storms into the Valley through the evening hours. The storms are more organized farther south of the Valley which will limit coverage and strength this far north.

Heavy rain and non-severe wind gusts will be possible, but some areas will be skipped and stay dry. Rain should shift over northeastern AL late this evening and wrap up after midnight.

We should be dry by Monday morning, but some cloud cover will hang on. Clouds will diminish through Monday morning, but any sunshine we see will be brief.

Clouds will start to fill back in late Monday afternoon. With lower humidity, we’ll start the morning closer to 60° for a low. Highs should warm to around 80° with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

Clouds increase late in the day as our next weather maker brings a round of heavier rain to southern/central AL overnight. Isolated showers are possible in the Valley late Monday.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs once again around 80°. Scattered storms should develop by the afternoon, although local coverage may be limited by stronger storms along the Gulf.

Low pressure moves over the Valley Wednesday leading to plenty of cloud cover and more scattered rain. It should also be cooler with highs staying in the 70s.

A brief cool-down can be expected late next work week. Lows will dip into the lower 50s for a couple of nights and Thursday’s high should remain in the 70s as well.

We’ll start returning to the more summer-like feel over Memorial Day weekend.

The humidity will increase by Saturday with highs returning to the mid-80s.

Pop-up afternoon storms are also back in the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Stay ahead of the weather with the First Alert Weather App.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48