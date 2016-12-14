Brad: Rainy weekend ahead

More scattered showers and storms are forecast through the weekend.

Morning lows will be around 70 with dense fog and low clouds in areas that receive heavy rain the night before.

Saturday is looking like we will have more clouds and this might limit the warm up. Regardless, it will be muggy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

A little more sun is possible for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s but the added humidity will make it feel more like the middle to upper 90s at times.

Scattered showers and storms could produce significant lightning and gusty winds so be prepared to go indoors when it roars if you have plans to be outside this weekend.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

We are now 10 days away from the Great American Solar Eclipse. This weather pattern should break down by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48