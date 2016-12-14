Brad: Rain returns this weekend

Rain will return on Saturday. Expect widespread rain by 9 a.m. Saturday. It will last most of the day before tapering off during the evening.

Temperatures will hold steady and in the 40s after the rain moves in. Rain chances return Sunday but they will not be as widespread. These showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along a warm front that will move across the area late in the day. There is a chance for some sunshine Sunday ahead of the rain. Temperatures return to the 60s in most areas Sunday afternoon.

A big warming trend moves in early next week with highs in the 70s. A few showers remain possible early Monday. As we get into next week after noon highs will continue to climb into the middle to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the 60s.

It will be muggy next week.

Late Wednesday appears to be our next chance for widespread rain.

This warmer weather pattern could stick around through the end of the month.

Have a great night.

