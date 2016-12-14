Brad: Rain possible each day this week

About a 20 percent chance of rain for your Monday evening plans. The humidity will increase after sunset and temperatures will be slow to drop.

Morning lows will be around 70.

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will get going during the afternoon hours each day this week. Some of the rain could become heavy at times with gusty winds. The biggest two threats will be driving in heavy rain and being outdoors with the lightning. Always remember if you can hear the thunder you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

Each afternoon will be about the same this week with highs in the middle to upper 80s with scattered storms.

