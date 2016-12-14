David: Cold front moves in Sunday; lows in the 40s

Areas of steady rain remain possible through tonight, but no additional severe weather is expected.



A cold front will move across the Valley overnight switching winds around to a more northerly direction on Sunday. Look for plenty of cloud cover Sunday with isolated showers and a north breeze. It will be a noticeably cooler afternoon compared to recent days. Highs should be closer to 60°. The clouds should begin to clear out heading into Monday.



Look for lows in the upper 40s, making Monday morning the coolest of the upcoming week. The clouds will continue clearing into the afternoon, and highs should push back into the 70s.

Our weather should be quiet for the first half of the work week. Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Wednesday as temperatures begin to return to more summer-like levels. Highs should be in the lower 80s Tuesday and into the mid/upper 80s for the rest of the week.



Our nighttime temps will also be getting warmer as the week progresses. Lows should still be in the lower 50s Tuesday morning, but by Friday they’ll be closer to 60°. Humidity may get slightly higher heading into the end of the workweek. While it won’t feel like summer, heat index values could be near 90° Thu/Fri. There’s also the chance for isolated, pop-up t-storms on those afternoons as well. The warm weather should continue into the weekend.

