Brad: Rain continuing tonight

Locally heavy rain and a little thunder will track east through the drive home today. This will be followed by passing scattered light to moderate showers into the evening hours. Overnight tonight we should only be dealing with some very light showers and drizzle. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s.

Prepare for record-breaking low maximum temperatures on Friday. This means the afternoon highs will likely be the lowest we have ever seen for the date. Along with much cooler weather we expect to see a few showers into the early afternoon hour. An isolated t-storm with very small hail cannot be ruled out either.

Improving weather for the weekend with highs around 74 both day.

