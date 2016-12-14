Brad: Rain chances Thursday

Overnight we will have a few more clouds with lows around 68. As the humidity continues to increase across the area we anticipate more isolated storms to fire up Thursday afternoon.

Expect highs once again in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will increase late in the afternoon and early evening Friday. Some isolated strong storms are possible Friday ahead of the cold front. This front will pass to our south early Saturday and allow most areas to have a dry afternoon Saturday.

There remains a slight chance for rain early Saturday morning. This will all depend on how fast the front moves.

By Sunday evening the front will move back in from the south as a warm front. We are expecting widespread showers and a few thunderstorms to develop late Sunday into Monday.

The early part of next week looks unsettled with more clouds, more rain and highs in the 80s.

