Brad: Rain chances through Thursday

We are now 14 days away from the Great American Solar Eclipse. I’m hoping this period of showers and storms will be over by then.

Latest forecast models have us dry Monday, Aug. 21. But that’s still two weeks away, right?

Periods of showers and storms will continue to develop and more across the area morning, noon and night through Thursday. The chance for rain will still be around for the weekend but right now it doesn’t appear to be as widespread.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with high humidity. Temperatures will get closer to 90 by Friday.

Have a great night.

