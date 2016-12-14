Brad: Rain chances rising Tuesday

Hot and humid conditions will linger through the afternoon and evening hours of your Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few isolated rain showers could pop up into evening.

Overnight low temperatures only will fall into the lower 70s, rain and storm chances will start to increase after the midnight hour and potentially impact your morning commute.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday with high temperatures again in the middle 80s. A cold front will trigger some scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon with locally heavy rainfall a possibility. A few showers could linger through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon carries a slight chance of showers and storms with clearing skies by Wednesday night.

The rest of the forecast stays summer-like with temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

