Brad: Rain chances increasing overnight

A few changes to talk about with a tricking forecast ahead of this front. Right now, the forecast guidance is struggling with the movement and progression of a cold front that will move in Wednesday.

We expect showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage and intensity late this evening and overnight tonight. Locally heavy rain, and strong gusty winds are possible with a few of the storms. Expect a chance for rain for the morning commute and up to the noon hour Wednesday. As we go through the afternoon the front will move south and the chance for rain will come to an end.

Thursday morning will be comfortable with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a north wind. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with much less humidity.

Friday will be similar with low humidity continuing into Saturday afternoon. There will be a slight chance for rain late Saturday night into Sunday.

Weather looks great for high school and college football late this week and Saturday. Jacksonville State takes on Chattanooga in Montgomery at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

We are watching a tropical system that may track into Texas this weekend and slowly move across the southeast United States through next week. Confidence is high at a possible heavy rain event for parts of the southeast next week but confidence is low on the exact track and exact timing of the rainfall.

