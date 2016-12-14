Brad: Rain chances approaching Saturday

Rain-free conditions for your Friday night with temperatures in the upper 80s until sunset. Overnight tonight we will have a mostly clear sky with lows in the middle 70s. Some patchy fog is likely due to recent heavy rain and light winds.

Saturday will start without rain. A frontal boundary will approach from Tennessee and increase or chance for one last round of strong thunderstorms between noon and 4 p.m. Locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and significant lighting can be expected as the storms move in and track ESE.

Sunday will be rain-free with highs near 90.

The humidity will be a little lower Sunday and Monday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s for a change.

By Monday, the heat index will get closer to 100 as highs climb into the lower 90s.

Rain chances slowly climb later next week.

Have a great weekend!

