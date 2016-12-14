Brad: Rain and storms expected this week

Just an isolated shower remains possible for the rest of your Sunday.

Expect to see more clouds overnight tonight and more humidity on Monday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will get going during the afternoon hours each day this week.

Some of the rain could become heavy at times with gusty winds.

The biggest two threats will be driving in heavy rain and being outdoors with the lightning.

Always remember if you can hear the thunder you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

Each afternoon will be about the same this week with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with scattered storms.

