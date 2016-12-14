Brad: Rain ahead of arctic front Tuesday; weekend snow possible

We have been preparing you for over a week for the change in weather that arrives Tuesday.

An arctic front will sweep across the area Tuesday evening and ahead of it we will have a large area of rain that will slowly track from west to east throughout the day. The rain will begin over northwest Alabama as early as 6 a.m. and continue to track east thought the late morning. It will arrive in the Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, Madison metro areas around 10 a.m. and then move into northeast Alabama around the noon hour.

Rainfall totals look to be between ½” to 1” in most areas. It will begin to taper off by 7 p.m.

Much cooler air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs only in the lower to middle 40s. Another shot of cold air will move in with a clipper system Friday into Saturday.

At this time it appears highs will only be in the 30s Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the 20s.

We are giving First Alert for Saturday due to the chance for a dusting of snow and pipe bursting cold late Saturday into Sunday morning. Some areas could have morning lows in the teens.

Stay tuned for the latest regarding our changing weather this week.

