Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.

We expect to have nice weather into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s Friday with highs this weekend in the lower 80s.

Rain chances could increase late Monday into Tuesday of next week. This will all depend on the exact track of Hurricane Irma.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma is hitting the Turks and Caicos tonight with maximum sustained winds 150 to 175 mph. The track continues to be to the WNW.

The latest hurricane track has puts the hurricane near Miami, Florida early Sunday and tracks it along the east coast of Florida Sunday into Monday. The future track remains uncertain so keep checking back for updates.

You can get the latest information on Hurricane Irma on the First Alert Weather App.

