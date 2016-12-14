Brad: Pleasant weather ahead of weekend rain

Another beautiful day on the way for Friday. After morning lows in the 30s, plenty of sunshine will push highs close to the middle 60s.

Talk about some “get outside” weather. Clouds will increase overnight Friday into Saturday and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours. Temperatures Saturday will reach the upper 50s and stay there into the evening.

The most widespread, and heavy, rainfall will likely hold off until after sunset. Expect rain into the night with more scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday.

Highs return to the middle and upper 40s early next week with morning lows in the 20s.

