Brad: Passing showers Tuesday night

Passing rain showers will be out there into the evening hours. We are not expecting a widespread area of rain to develop like last night.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s after sunset with morning lows in the lower 60s.

Expect a better chance of rain for the morning commute through about 10 a.m. This will be followed by additional light to moderate showers later in the afternoon. A few isolated thundershowers cannot be ruled out.

Thursday and Friday will feature some of the nicest weather of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s Thursday. The 80 degree weather will return Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will return over the weekend. Saturday just look for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening hours. There is a better chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday morning and afternoon.

There is a chance for rain on Memorial Day with highs in the 80s. Plan on a muggy weekend.

