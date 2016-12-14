Brad: Overnight wind chills in teens

A cold start to your Thursday with wind chills in the teens. The afternoon will be great with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

On Friday the clouds return along with some showers late Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s with a south wind at 5-10.

Scattered showers will dominate the forecast overnight Friday all the way through Sunday afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with locally heavy rain possible. 1-3 inches of rain is possible between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

Have a great night.

