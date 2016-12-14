Brad: Overnight temps falling to 40s again

Fair skies remain in place for the rest of your Tuesday evening with temps in the 60s for your evening commute. Clear skies overnight allow temperatures to fall into the middle 40s again.

Wednesday will be another beautiful fall day with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lots of sunshine.

Our temperatures will continue to gradually rise through the rest of the week and will be more seasonal in the mid to upper 80s. The forecast remains dry.

Rain chances return by Sunday and Monday.

