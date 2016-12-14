Brad: Overnight storms & severe weekend weather

High temperatures reached the 80 degree mark today, shattering the former record high of 76. Scattered rain chances will stick with us through the evening commute before a line of rain and thunderstorms moves in from the west.

The line of storms should reach NW Alabama between 9PM and midnight and move eastward. Periods of heavy rainfall, lightning and even gusty winds are possible overnight through the morning commute hours.



Rain will taper off by lunchtime Thursday with highs staying in the middle 70s. Friday will be a very warm end to the week with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

The FIRST ALERT is out for late Saturday night into Sunday morning for the potential of strong to severe storms. The storms will be stronger to our west, but gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out here in the Tennessee Valley. Storms should move out by Sunday afternoon and temperatures will fall back into the 60s by Monday.

