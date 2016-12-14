Brad: Overnight lows back in 20s

Winds will start to pick up into the evening commute hours with occasional gusts over 20 miles per hour possible. Clouds continue to filter in from the north leaving us partly cloudy.

Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall quickly into the middle 20s by Tuesday morning. Dress extra warm heading out the door. Even with sunny skies Tuesday, northerly winds will keep temperatures on the cool side in the middle 40s with winds tapering off by lunchtime.

Some more mild air will return Wednesday with highs in the low to middle 50s.

We continue to track rain showers developing Thursday morning with more rainfall carrying over into Friday morning. A few flurries can possible mix in into Friday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain showers will return to the area for Sunday with highs near 50 degrees.

