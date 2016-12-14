Brad: Nice weekend ahead with highs in 80s

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

We will have a nice weekend with highs in the 80s. Hurricane Irma will be getting closer and by Monday night we could start to see winds increase to near 20 mph from the NE.

By Tuesday morning, Irma if forecast to be in the area as a tropical depression with heavy rain and strong gusty winds up to 45 mph. The severe threat will likely remain to our east across Georgia. Locally heavy rain is possible but widespread flooding is not at this time. We are expecting 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas need to be prepared and on high alert, as a very powerful Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma remains a very strong Category 4 Storm.

Hurricane Irma is pounding the southern Bahama islands with 150 mph winds this afternoon and evening. Expect the hurricane to maintain at least 150 mph as it tracks toward the Florida Keys at an average speed of 15 mph. Storm surge in the Keys and beaches of south Florida are expected to be 5 to 10 feet with higher results in some areas.

Irma’s track has trended west today, which puts the Tennessee Valley closer to the path. We could see some heavy rain and gusty winds make it into the Tennessee Valley but we are not expecting widespread impacts. Conditions here would be nothing like what is forecast for Florida and Irma would likely just be a depression by the time it reached us.

