Brad: Near freezing temps Thanksgiving morning

Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset with mostly clear skies. Expect temps near or below freezing for your Thanksgiving morning.

National travel looks relatively easy throughout the country. Florida will see a few scattered rain showers/storms and the far northeast could see some rain and snow.

Even with the very cold start, Thanksgiving Day will be nice with temps in the middle 50s and lots of sunshine.

Black Friday shopping weather looks perfect with highs in the lower 60s and more sunshine.

Iron Bowl Saturday will be even a few degrees warmer with highs in the 60s. Travel to and from Auburn will not be an issue in the weather department.

Another cold front will make its way in Sunday morning, knocking temps back into the 50s.

Warmer and slightly more humid air will make its way in by Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of seeing some showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

