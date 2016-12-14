Brad: Near 90 Saturday with weekend storms

Quiet weather into the overnight hours with morning lows in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog is possible but it will quickly burn off and temperatures will warm into the lower 80s by 11 a.m.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

Over the weekend, it will be hot and muggy. Afternoon highs will reach 90 Saturday and a few pop-up afternoon storms are possible. Any storm that develops over the weekend could become strong and produce significant lightning and isolated damaging wind gusts.

Saturday night and Sunday morning, we are watching the potential for strong to severe storms across parts of Tennessee and Mississippi. It’s possible a line of storms will break off from those areas and track southeast into north Alabama Saturday night and then again late Sunday into Monday.

There is a chance for rain on Memorial Day with highs in the 80s.

