Brad: Near 90 Saturday with weekend storms

Quiet weather into the overnight hours with morning lows in the lower 60s.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Huntsville's population is steadily growing.More >>
Alabama will take to the skies this weekend at Point Mallard Park in Decatur.More >>
Muscle Shoals police are searching for a wanted man.More >>
Representatives from Google Fiber will make an announcement regarding its rollout in Huntsville at 9:00A.M. on Tuesday.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.More >>
