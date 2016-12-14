Brad: Very warm Easter weekend, stray showers possible

A Lauderdale County jury has found a man guilty of trying to kill a county deputy.More >>
A Lauderdale County jury has found a man guilty of trying to kill a county deputy.More >>
The clock is ticking to file your tax return. And this year, the IRS is reporting an uptick in identity theft for people filing their taxes.More >>
The clock is ticking to file your tax return. And this year, the IRS is reporting an uptick in identity theft for people filing their taxes.More >>
Tuscumbia police responded to a violent domestic dispute that quickly escalated to a large-scale standoff Friday morning.More >>
Tuscumbia police responded to a violent domestic dispute that quickly escalated to a large-scale standoff Friday morning.More >>
After a rain delay, construction is underway on a new football field in Marshall County.More >>
After a rain delay, construction is underway on a new football field in Marshall County.More >>
Officials in Guntersville hope to replace a neglected pier ahead of a professional boat race coming to Lake Guntersville in the next few years.More >>
Officials in Guntersville hope to replace a neglected pier ahead of a professional boat race coming to Lake Guntersville in the next few years.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Controversial Alt-Right speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer reacted Friday afternoon following news that Auburn University has canceled a planned speaking event he was to hold on Tuesday.More >>
Controversial Alt-Right speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer reacted Friday afternoon following news that Auburn University has canceled a planned speaking event he was to hold on Tuesday.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A 5-year-old child has died after being injured at the Sun Dial Restaurant in downtown Atlanta.More >>
A 5-year-old child has died after being injured at the Sun Dial Restaurant in downtown Atlanta.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>