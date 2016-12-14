Brad: More storms on the way

More showers and storms can be expected into the overnight hours. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds along with vivid lightning are possible. Localized flash flooding is possible.

More storms are possible for the Friday morning commute and once again Friday afternoon.

Friday evening looks rain free but more rain will move in early Saturday afternoon. Strong storms are possible Saturday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

After a front moves through Saturday afternoon, the weather should begin to dry out. In fact, many areas will probably be rain free Saturday through Tuesday.

Highs will easily reach the lower 90s during that same time.

Have a safe night.

