Brad: More storm chances Saturday

Expect more showers and storms on Saturday but it looks like they will fire up earlier in the day. Storm chances will begin after 10 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m.

Once the air temperatures drop back into the middle 70s our storm chances will be over on Saturday. Locally heavy rain and significant lightning will be possible with any storm Saturday afternoon. Some areas could see 2 inches of rain in one hour.

Expect a possible delay in outdoor plans due to the weather. This shouldn’t last more than two hours.



Storm chances will drop to 20 percent Sunday. They will drop a little more early next week. Afternoon highs will remain near 90 with morning lows in the lower 70s.

