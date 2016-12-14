Brad: More storm chances, heat index near 100 on Saturday

We will continue to see tropical downpours with areas of showers and thunderstorms that develop and move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee. Some localized street flooding will continue to be a problem in areas that see these showers track across the same location. Most of the activity will die down after sunset every night through the Fourth of July.

For Saturday, we are watching the potential for an early round of showers and thunderstorms between 6-10 a.m.

This will be followed by some afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will climb to near 100.

By the middle of the afternoon, we will see more showers and storms develop and produce locally heavy rain. Expect about an hour delay in your outdoor plans Saturday morning and afternoon.

The storms will be a little more isolated in nature by Sunday afternoon. You can stay ahead of changing weather with the First Alert Weather App.

Highs will reach the lower 90s for much of next week with isolated storm chances each afternoon.

Have a great Fourth of July weekend!

