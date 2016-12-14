Brad: More shower chances Wednesday morning

Overnight tonight we will have a cloudy sky with some dense fog.

Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will redevelop and another round of showers and storms is possible for the Wednesday morning commute.

For the rest of the week, expect to have hot and muggy conditions with highs near 90 along with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Thursday, we could see the afternoon and evening storms become a little more widespread as a strong upper air disturbance moves across the Tennessee Valley.

