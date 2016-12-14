Brandon: Brief sleet, snow & freezing rain possible Sunday

[School delays due to cold weather]

More of the bitter cold out there this morning with air temperatures dipping into the low to mid-teens across the Tennessee Valley.

Wind chill values are once again down into the single digits in some spots, while others are into the low to mid-teens. Not quite as frigid as the other mornings this week, but still very cold. Once again, you will need to layer up to day and have gloves/mittens, a hat and scarf!

Another chilly start to the day today! Wind chills coldest in the higher elevations. This is the last morning with single digit wind chills! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/H4HslpVYRg — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 5, 2018

The cold continues into the afternoon despite more of that sunshine. Wind today won’t be to extreme, staying from the northwest at 4 to 8 mph, but still strong enough to keep that wind chill below freezing and even into the upper 20s.

More of the cold is expected tonight and through Saturday, but from there we will start to warm up slightly. Saturday starts off in the teens and low 20s across the Valley, but by the afternoon we will only climb into the mid-30s.



HOWEVER, the wind chill SHOULD make it above freezing for the first time since last Saturday. The best chance for that is between 2 and 4pm Saturday. Skies look to stay sunny on Saturday, but clouds push in for Sunday which brings in a chance at some rain and snow late in the day.

It looks like we could see a wintry mix Sunday between 6 and 9pm before a complete changeover to rain. One issue I also see, could be some areas of freezing rain due to the cold ground. Something to watch for if you plan to travel on Sunday night. Monday looks to be warmer with rain for much of the day!

