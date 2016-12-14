Brad: Mild, pleasant weather through Saturday

Blue skies, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures will continue this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Once the sun sets you will more than likely want a sweater because temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by 9 tonight.

Another cool morning is ahead tomorrow with temperatures falling into the 40s overnight. Tomorrow will be similar to today but highs will climb back up to 80 degrees during the afternoon.

A few more fair weather clouds will return to the forecast tomorrow. The weather will be perfect for tailgating and for tomorrow’s football games.

The weather is looking nice for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and for your Saturday plans. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with more cloud cover likely in NW Alabama.

Rain chances will increase by late Sunday as a cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances will stick around through at least late Monday, possibly early Tuesday.

We will get another shot of cooler air that settles in behind this front starting next week that could bring our first frost to some areas in the Tennessee Valley.

