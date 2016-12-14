Brad: Lows returning to mid-30s

Skies will be mostly clear for your Monday evening with low temperatures on the chilly side in the middle 30s.

[TAP TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Clouds will slowly move in by late Tuesday morning leaving us partly cloudy. High temps will make it into the lower 60s thanks to southwesterly winds.

Tuesday night skies will clear and temps will fall again into the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front will slide through into Wednesday morning and that will keep temperatures cool in the 50s into the afternoon hours.

Thanksgiving Thursday will be seasonally pleasant with highs in the middle 50s and plenty of sunshine.

Temps will bounce back into the lower 60s by Black Friday. Quiet weather follows through the weekend with more 50s heading into next week.

All in all, a nice week of November weather is ahead and holiday travel should not be impacted in the Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48