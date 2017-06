As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.

As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.

More on the Web

Some locally heavy rain remains possible overnight tonight with some occasional lightning. No organized severe weather is expected.

A few scattered showers may linger into Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will stick around.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

We should see temperatures climbing into the mid 80s here across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

Good news - we're forecasting a beautiful day on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Sunday should be a great day to be outside!

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48