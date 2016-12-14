Brad: Isolated storm chances tonight

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible into the evening hours. Areas that had heavier rain during the afternoon hours will likely remain humid without a big chance for rain the rest of the day.

On Friday we will start with some patchy fog in areas that received heavy rain Thursday. As we approach the noon hour on Friday we expect to see isolated storms develop and move slowly. They will be capable of very heavy rain, vivid lightning and some gusty winds.

The overall threat for severe storms is low and will remain low into the weekend. Just keep in mind some of the storms will be strong and you might have, up to an hour delay in outdoor activities due to lightning and or rain.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100 into next week. Please make sure you are staying hydrated and stay out of the sun as much as you can if you are working outside. A large hat can help.

Early next week the chance for isolated showers and storms will drop to 20 percent.

