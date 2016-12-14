Brad: Isolated storm chances this weekend

Isolated afternoon storms will return Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 with morning lows this weekend around 70.

It is possible scattered storms could develop earlier in the day on Sunday than expected so be prepared for some changes over the weekend. A weak frontal boundary will be approaching Sunday and we do expect more widespread showers and storms to develop ahead of it. This could hold off until late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Any storm that develops through Monday could be strong and capable of significant lightning, strong gusty winds and heavy rain.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Stay hydrated this weekend as the heat index will climb between 95-100 during the afternoon hours.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48