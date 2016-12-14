Brad: Iron Bowl forecast is cool and cloudy

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight and that will keep temperatures from falling too fast.

Expect morning lows to be in the lower 40s. It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday through at least 1 p.m.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s while we have cloud cover but afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s in many areas with some late afternoon sun.

Sunday will be cooler but we should have sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A warming trend will begin on Monday.

Highs will be near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Rain chances will build on Thursday, as a cold front approaches from the west.





